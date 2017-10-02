Source: ELECTION COUNTDOWN | Late voter mobilisation affects registration – DailyNews Live

Maxwell Sibanda, ASSISTANT EDITOR 2 October 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) chairperson Andrew

Makoni says voter registration mobilisation and awareness should have

started well before the BVR process kicked off as many people are still

unaware of the exercise’s processes.

“In an ideal situation what should start first is voter awareness, that

did not happen, and many people were unaware of these processes.

“The early birds that visited centres were not prepared as they did not

have proper documents and were turned away.

“Such a situation can actually discourage those who want to register to

vote come 2018.

“People are discouraged and we believe as Zesn we must get things right

from the beginning,” said Makoni.

He urged Zimbabwe Election Commission (Zec) to deploy enough kits in a

transparent manner that will not disadvantage particular areas.

“Perhaps Zec as they continue to roll out BVR they should ensure even

distribution of voters’ registration centres to minimise distances voters

have to travel. So far we only have 63 official centres.”

Makoni believes more can be done so that the public is not blocked from

the process because of a lack of resources.

“As Zesn we are ready to deploy 2 000 educators who will work in various

wards throughout the country. Since we have 1 950 wards, some of our

educators would be mobile, hence cover as much ground as possible.

“While we might have wanted to start voter education as far back as

possible, we could not do so as we had to be accredited by Zec first and I

am glad that only two weeks ago we were given the green light.

“Unfortunately, it is from then that we could start planning. The letter

for the actual implementation plans came from Zec only last week.

“At the moment what we can do is train the educators and have them go

through the actual BVR process and then deploy them.

“But still Zec hasn’t told us how many centres there will be throughout

the country – at the moment it is just guess work,” said Makoni.

Zesn has the right expertise of monitoring the BVR exercise. “We have been

part of the organisations that observed the initial procurement of BVR

kits here and we also have observed this process while being carried in

other countries and as such we have the experience.”

Makoni was hopeful that once the remaining kits arrive in the country the

process would speed up.

“Ideally when registering for an election we need three months, but for us

this is creating a new voters’ register so we need four months.”

Makoni said there was need for electoral reforms. “There have been some

amendments to the Electoral Act but as Zesn we say they fall short; most

of our laws have to be aligned to the Constitution.

“The process has been painstakingly slow and there were just piecemeal

adjustments. We still call for the alignment of these laws to the

Constitution.”

Govt, NGOs urged to increase voter registration

ACTIVISTS, political parties and civic groups were urged to help in

educating Zimbabweans about the biometric voter registration (BVR) process

as citizens register as voters ahead of the 2018 elections.

The message came out of a voter mobilisation refresher workshop held by

the Election Resource Centre (ERC) and the Zimbabwe Human Rights

Association (ZimRights) in Harare recently.

ERC programmes manager Jack Zaba said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission

(Zec) alone cannot cover every nook and crevice of the country.

“Informing voters about the BVR should be the duty of everyone because no

single institution can achieve it.

“Political parties who want to be voted must spread the information to

their followers. Everyone must be involved,” he said.

The workshop was attended by 63 community monitors from 10 provinces.

His sentiments come amid concerns and revelations through citizen reports

in different parts of the country during the BVR registration which

commenced recently that many people are uninformed.

Zaba also urged voters to verify their registration slip to see if all

details were correct before leaving the registration centres, adding that

the BVR process would not solve all problems facing elections in Zimbabwe.

“You need to verify the information during voter registration and ensure

the details that are recorded about you are correct before leaving the

voter registration centre,” he said.

“As a process to clean the voters’ roll of duplications and removing the

names of dead people, BVR on its own will not solve all our concerns. It

will not solve issues like intimidation hence we need to find ways of

monitoring and addressing that.”

On the issue of affidavit forms which people have been photocopying on

their own and the absence of commissioners of oaths at some centres, Zaba

said: “What Zec is supposed to do is to provide these services for free.”

With the help of the Digital Society of Zimbabwe (DSZ) director, Tawanda

Mugari, the workshop unveiled a digital monitoring platform for community

monitors which will be available on a mobile phone application.

ZimRights vice chairperson, Takesure Musiiwa urged people to register to

vote in their numbers to counter any fears of vote manipulation.

ZimRights is running the #10×10 campaign aimed at mobilising people to

register as voters.

“Government’s infiltrating of institutions that should be independent is

not only a concern in Zimbabwe, but all over Africa,” he said.

“We need to find ways of countering that and register to vote in our

numbers. We are going to mobilise as many people as we can. This is why

ERC and ZimRights agreed to have this training to add value to the

system.”

ERC training and outreach project officer Solomon Bobosibunu trained the

participants on the link between democracy, good governance,

constitutionalism and human rights.

It also emerged that some names of the registration centres released by

Zec had errors like that of Thomas Coulter Primary School in Hwange.

Bobosibunu urged the community monitors to help indicate such

discrepancies to Zec to avoid confusing prospective registrants.

There was also concern about the distance of registration centres with the

example of Sanyati and Mhondoro-Ngezi, where the centre is in Kadoma.

The civil society organisations said they will investigate reports that

certain people were collecting particulars of people to register them in

their absence.

On the other hand, Heal Zimbabwe through its resident human rights

monitors in all the country’s 10 provinces is monitoring the political

environment since that proclamation.

This is being done with the objective of monitoring the environment and

report on any cases of human rights violations during the process as well

as making referrals where necessary for redress.

In 2016, Heal Zimbabwe established an early warning and early response

system for easy detection and response to cases of human rights

violations.

Heal Zimbabwe is a peace building organisation that envisions a peaceful

and prosperous Zimbabwe that celebrates diversity in local communities.

The organisation is currently running a National Peace campaign:13 Million

Voices For Peace #13MilVoices4Peace aimed at raising awareness on the need

for peace before, during and after the 2018 elections.