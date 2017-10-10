Source: Election watchdogs, Zec launch voter education blitz – DailyNews Live

STAFF WRITER 10 October 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) in collaboration

with Election Resource Centre (ERC) will today roll out one of their

largest voter education blitzes targeting the whole country.

ZimRights director Okay Machisa said they have mobilised several mobile

trucks that will roll out from major cities into provinces and districts

to deliver voter education materials.

“There will be branded trucks from Harare branching to all provinces while

others will take off from Bulawayo and Mutare. These trucks will comprise

educators and a number of musicians will provide entertainment.

“There will be trucks from Harare covering the Kariba route, another team

will hit the Bulawayo route, hence cover areas like Norton, Chegutu,

Kadoma, Kwekwe, Gweru while others will cover Mashonaland provinces.

“From Bulawayo we will penetrate into Hwange, Plumtree and Victoria Falls

among others. Same for Mutare with the blitz covering the whole of

Manicaland.

“This will be a massive operation as we do not have to leave anyone and we

hope the youths will come out in their numbers,” said Machisa.

He urged Zimbabweans to take this blitz seriously as it will only happen

for a certain time, after which it will end.

Machisa added that the blitz is meant to register voters and Zec will be

at hand to do that.

“Those without birth certificates and national ID cards, everywhere we

will go. Zec would be present, we will only operate within their confines.

All the education material we will use has been generated by Zec, although

our job will be of advocacy and mobilisation.

“We hope to be on the road for the next week after which we would have

covered enough ground,” said the ZimRights director.

He added that his organisation is running the #10X10 campaign in which

they are encouraging every voter to bring 10 more people.

“Since we launched that campaign last month in Gweru, we have since

intensified its roll out and so far we have covered much ground.”