Source: EMA fines 4 companies over acid, oil spillages | Herald (Crime)

Lovemore Meya Herald Correspondent

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has so far fined four companies a total of $2 000 for spilling hazardous substances on public roads in the five-day period to November 1, an official has said. EMA spokesperson Mr Steady Kangata said the spillages included substances such as sulphuric acid and edible oil.

“We have recorded four accidental spillages of hazardous substances from October 28 to November 2. The spillages include sulphuric acid, cooking oil and liquid oil. We have since fined the four companies that include Western Transport, Zim Bulk and Devbel,” said Mr Kangata.

The first incident happened on October 28 at the 15km peg from Makuti, along the Makuti-Chirundu Highway, when a Western Transport truck spilled 800 litres of luenie die isocyanate (liquid oil).

“This was followed by Zim Bulk, which spilled 3 000 litres of sulphuric acid in Beitbridge. On Wednesday, Devbel, a company that makes zapnax (snacks), spilled cooking oil. Another company also spilt 800 litres of liquid oil at Mutoko Road tollgate yesterday.”

Mr Kangata said in all the incidences, EMA moved in to ensure that all the offenders, who caused the spillages cleaned the environment.

“We always ensure that anyone who spills hazardous substances cleans the area under the guidance of EMA so that the area returns to its usable state.”

During the Wednesday incident, the cooking oil that was spilled by Devbel truck reportedly caused accidents along the Harare-Mutare Highway in Msasa, where two vehicles veered off the road while the other overturned. In a footage captured by a closed circuit television by one of the companies in Msasa, the Devbel vehicle was captured spilling edible oil on the tarmac. It also captured cars swerving on the slippery road, including the one that overturned, and a motorcycle driver who luckily escaped unhurt.