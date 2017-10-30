Source: Facebook delivers blow to Mugabe, Zim govt | Daily News

HARARE – Popular American online social media and networking service, Facebook — has assured its Zimbabwean network users that it will not share their private communication with President Robert Mugabe’s government — even if there is such a request as at it takes their privacy seriously.

The assurance comes as media groups, civic society and opposition parties are fretting over the newly-created Cyber ministry which they say is aimed at curtailing freedom of expression and targets social media users.

