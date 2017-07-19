Source: Fireworks expected at Zanu PF politburo – NewsDay Zimbabwe July 19, 2017

FIREWORKS are expected at today’s Zanu PF politburo meeting, where rival factions square up over claims of plots and counterplots centred around President Robert Mugabe’s successor.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo, a reported key proponent of the G40 faction, is said to be plotting to bring evidence exposing Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s corruption and being a leader of a faction angling to succeed Mugabe.

On the other hand, Mnangagwa’s acolytes are baying for national commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere’s head and claim to have evidence of Moyo’s links to a United States intelligence organisation.

Kasukuwere is facing charges of plotting to topple Mugabe by creating parallel structures across the country as party factions prepare for a post-Mugabe era.

Highly-placed Zanu PF sources told NewsDay yesterday that speculation was rife that Mugabe would seal Kasukuwere’s fate this week after the last politburo meeting referred the matter to the presidium for final determination.

“We are waiting for official communication, but there is a high likelihood that the decision could be announced at this week’s meeting,” a source claimed.

“The meeting will discuss the normal party issues, but the Kasukuwere issue could be finalised as well.”

Moyo, at the last politburo meeting, jumped to Kasukuwere’s defence, accusing Mnangagwa’s faction of using people outside Zanu PF structures to vilify the Local Government minister.

Two politburo meetings have failed to come-up with a determination, with Mugabe announcing he would make a ruling after consulting his two deputies, Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko.

Mphoko and Moyo this week twisted the knife into Mnangagwa, accusing him of anointing himself Mugabe’s heir-apparent with the support of the army.

At the last politburo meeting, Moyo reportedly wanted to present video evidence, but was told he would get at a chance at the next gathering for want of time.

Now the stage is set for what could be a bruising battle of wits, unless Mugabe finds a way of pacifying the warring factions.

Efforts to get a comment from the party’s secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo, on the politburo’s agenda were fruitless last night.