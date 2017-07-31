Source: First Lady conflating party and State – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 31 July 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s spin-doctor – George Charamba – is a

British-trained Chevening scholar, who has admirably shaped the

president’s public image and runs the Munhumutapa Building communications

office with aplomb.

A jolly good fellow, he has achieved a meteoric rise as press secretary to

the president and is credited with rehabilitating his tattered image.

The 93-year-old strongman avoids local mainstream private press reporters,

staging events for lick-spittle television, now common presidential

practice, which the nonagenarian usually charms with relative ease given

their fawning questions.

Mugabe uses a deadly mix, he uses strong-arm tactics and legislation and

also lures pliant reporters through soft power. In fact, media

manipulation is a central focus of his administration, steered through

Charamba.

Mugabe’s administration thrives on obstruction of inquisitive private

press, accusing it of failing to protect national interests and executive

privilege.

Charamba has accused the independent media of practicing a certain type of

journalism he terms “ill-will journalism”, “which is really animated with

unmitigated malice”.

“We have been observing a trend in the private media where there is a

malicious targeting of the First Family,” Charamba told a pack of

handpicked State media journalists travelling with the president during a

two-day consultative visit to Malabo, Equatorial Guinea in 2015. “It is

not erratic, it is actually systemic and sustained.”

He has repeated this in meetings with editors at Munhumutapa Building –

the citadel of government power – which I have been privileged to attend,

complaining bitterly about the private press’ adverse coverage of the

first lady.

To be fair to him, Charamba has protected the first lady to the hilt,

using all his might.

It was therefore gobsmacking to see Mugabe’s wife on Saturday parading the

presidential spokesperson before a Zanu PF rally that pulled in tens of

thousands and demolished him for allegedly capturing the State-controlled

Herald newspaper, fighting with ministers, ignoring her charity projects

in Mazowe and portraying her party rivals in positive light in the listed

State newspaper.

It is clear the first lady is subtly demanding that Charamba be sacked,

but the president seems to retain the Information permanent secretary’s

full confidence.

Given that Mugabe did not even respond to his wife’s rant during his

two-hour long address that came just after Grace’s speech, it can be said

with absolute certainty, that he will still be in his job this morning.

This whole mess needs to be cleared up. Firstly, the first lady says she

has done a lot to bring Charamba closer to the first family “but you did

not reciprocate, iwe, George”.

“You cannot separate the president and his wife. That is impossible!” she

said while contemptuously wagging her finger. “I do a lot of great work

every day. George uyu, I am the wife to his father, ava.

“He has never set foot in Mazowe to see what I do other than writing

nonsense which has nothing to do with development. He knows I do great

work but does not care.

“George, iwe, you are below ministers, you have no right to quarrel with a

minister. If a minister is victimising you, you should tell the

president.”

It is clear she is bitter that she has failed to influence content in

State media. The Multimedia Investment Trust (MIT), the major shareholder

in Zimpapers, was created to protect the public’s shareholding in the

newspaper stable, with the Trust’s major mandate being that of protecting

the papers from political interference as witnessed in Chinhoyi.

Grace seems exasperated that she cannot get a grip of the senior civil

servant, who seems to be linked to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s

rival camp within Zanu PF.

By directing Charamba how to do his job, Grace – who is not a government

official – is attempting to run the country outside of the constitutional

structures. This would undermine the Constitution and would be profoundly

undemocratic as the checks and balances and other safeguards on the

exercise of power contained in the Constitution would become completely

illusory.

If Grace were to be allowed to give direct orders to Charamba on how to

run his department, she would in effect take over the running of the

country and real power would reside in her and not in the constitutional

structures.

Of course, this does not mean that her views must be completely ignored,

she is after all a citizen.

But for Charamba to take direct instructions from Grace would completely

conflate the MIT un-elected leadership of the governing party with

government bureaucrats. Party and State would become one and the same

thing and the Constitution would be worth no more than the paper it is

written on.

It is against this background that attempts to tell Charamba what to do by

Grace should raise serious concern.

Mugabe must recognise that this scandal is a symptom of a larger crisis.