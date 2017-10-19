Source: First Lady donates to Women’s League | Herald (Local news)

Herald Reporter

FIRST Lady Dr Grace Mugabe yesterday donated 3 000 day-old chicks to the ZANU-PF Women’s League Harare chapter as she steps up her empowerment drive in all the country’s 10 provinces. The First Lady, who is also the ZANU-PF Women’s League Secretary, plans to donate 30 000 day-old chicks, with each province receiving 3 000. The donations in Harare were conducted at the party’s provincial headquarters.

ZANU-PF Harare Province Women’s League chairperson Cde Joyce Kasinamunda expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the programme. Dr Mugabe’s countrywide campaign is focussed on capacity building and entails training programmes for would-be beneficiaries. The training programme is meant to impart proper poultry rearing skills to ensure successful projects. ZBC Online/Herald Reporter.