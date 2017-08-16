Source: ‘Fist’ Lady Grace actions disgraceful | Newsday (Opinion)

REPORTS that First Lady Grace Mugabe assaulted a 20-year-old Johannesburg model she found in the company of her children are embarrassing, shameful and a disgrace to her husband President Robert Mugabe and the country.

Editorial Comment

Not only are Grace’s actions a cause of national discomfiture, but really, how does a First Lady get arrested in a foreign land for engaging in a fracas with a woman her sons had ‘befriended’? Zimbabweans should all hold their collective heads in shame.

It boggles the mind how a First Lady of another country can be dragged to court for a criminal offence in a foreign country? Surely, this has no precedence anywhere in the world.

This is what happens when one thinks that they can do whatever they do in Zimbabwe — where they live above the law — in another country.

What a disgrace to the nation Grace is? She should understand that the time will come when she will be a former First Lady and the law will take its course, not elsewhere but within Zimbabwe.

If proven true, the embarrassing incident should force the 93-year-old Mugabe to relinquish power to devote more of his little time available towards raising his children right.

It is regrettable that a First Lady opts to use violent means against “children” of a next-door neighbour instead of her errant children, when these young ladies could have been invited into the room by Robert (Junior) and Chatunga Bellarmine.

Grace recently admitted that her children were wayward, and one wonders why she still believed that the 20-year-old woman was responsible for their pig-headedness.

We believe a man must not love power more than the well-being of his family, and hence we call on Mugabe to show leadership in this regard. Grace should be ashamed of herself.

Are these signs that the President can no longer control his family? How can a man who cannot run his own family be entrusted with the responsibility of running a whole nation?

Mugabe and those close to him should do some serious soul-searching, given that Grace has shown her interest in succeeding him.

When a country has a violent presidential aspirant for a First Lady, then disaster is looming on the horizon, and definitely all right-minded people must ensure she is stopped in her tracks.

This is not the first time that the First Lady has been accused of abusing her link to the Presidency. In Singapore, she threatened journalists going about their business, and was reportedly fined, and in this latest incident, she was yesterday set to appear in court in South Africa.

A criminal record for a First Lady is unacceptable. Her arrival in politics after she was fast-tracked to the top of the Zanu PF Women’s League has not been without casualties.

Since 2014, she has dressed down grown men and women in the former liberation organisation. This happens only when someone is drunk with power.

We have no doubt that this is the time to stop her waywardness to save the country from further humiliation.

If Mugabe can no longer rein in his wife or discipline his children, it is clear that he is at the helm of the country with the support of the State security apparatuses which Grace has shown her disdain for.

It is our contention that the conduct by the First Lady from hell, if unchallenged, endangers not only the individuals around her but the whole nation.

We believe Mugabe must do the right thing before it is too late, otherwise the President is her next target.