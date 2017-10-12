Source: Foreign currency shortages worsen – DailyNews Live

Dakarai Mashava 12 October 2017

HARARE – The country’s foreign currency shortage crisis is worsening, with

more banks stopping payments to Multichoice, Africa’s largest pay-TV

company.

This also comes as e-wallet payment system, Ecocash, run by mobile firm

Econet Wireless, suspended international transactions on its MasterCard

debit card, citing scarcity of forex, in a grim sign that dollar shortages

were intensifying.

Zimbabwe’s biggest banking group CBZ Holdings yesterday said it was

suspending payments for DStv, which has become a major alternative to the

soporific menu of ZBC TV.

The commercial bank advised its customers of the new development through

an SMS.

“Dear Valued Client. We advise that DStv Payment Option will no longer be

available on CBZ Touch from 11.10.17. Our apologies for the inconvenience

caused,” read the terse message.

CBZ joins several local banks that have suspended payments to DStv citing

unavailability of foreign currency.

The suspension of DStv payments is also in compliance with the Reserve

Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) priority list which guides the execution of all

foreign payments for all authorised forex dealers in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, Ecocash advised it had suspended international transactions on

its MasterCard debit card.

In a message to its clients yesterday, it said the development had been

necessitated by the prevailing foreign currency challenges.

“We regret to advise that with immediate effect, Ecocash will be

suspending international transactions on the debit card. However, with

effect from 1 November 2017, we are happy to advise that you will be able

transact with the debit card outside Zimbabwe upon prefunding your card at

your nearest Econet shop.

“The card remains in use within Zimbabwe as all local limits remain

unchanged. We apologise for any inconveniences caused, which unfortunately

are beyond our control,” read the Ecocash message.