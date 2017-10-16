Source: Former Zim soldier arrested in Botswana on fraud charges – NewsDay Zimbabwe October 16, 2017

A FORMER Zimbabwean soldier, Limukani Moyo, has been arrested in Botswana on 14 counts of fraud after he allegedly masqueraded as a lawyer and collected over 62 000 Pula from unsuspecting clients who sought legal representation.

Moyo last week appeared before magistrate Goodwill Makofi, where he denied the fraud charge but pleaded guilty to over-staying in Botswana.

He was remanded in custody to October 18 pending outcome of his bail application at the Lobatse High Court. The State has since opposed his bail application, arguing that Moyo was a flight risk.

According to Mmegi newspaper, Moyo faces 14 counts of obtaining by false pretence (fraud) and one of unlawfully remaining in Botswana beyond 90 days between October 31, 2012 and June 21, 2017.

Moyo allegedly defrauded several Botswana citizens of over P62 000 claiming to be a duly registered lawyer.

The offences were committed in Gaborone between November 2014 and June 2017.

Initially, the accused was said to have defrauded 165 people, but the prosecution has since confirmed only 14 counts against him.

Some of the clients who allegedly engaged him had pending matters at district level, magistrate’s court, High Court and Court of Appeal and the Industrial Court.

— Court Reporter