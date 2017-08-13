Source: Fresh bid to impeach Mugabe – DailyNews Live

Fungi Kwaramba 12 August 2017

HARARE – Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC party has revived its bid to impeach

President Robert Mugabe, this time with the full support of the Zimbabwe

National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), which has since

fallen out with the Zanu PF leader, the Daily News can report.

Mid this week, the former liberation war fighters who are loyal to Vice

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said they were willing to support the

country’s largest opposition party in its bid to impeach Mugabe, who has

been in power since independence from the British in 1980.

The MDC has seized on the offer, and has started engaging ZNLWVA to agree

on the strategic and tactical issues involved. More importantly,

Tsvangirai’s party wants to assess if ZNLWVA commands the numbers they

claim to have in the National Assembly to enable the impeachment motion to

gain traction.

Impeachment refers to an act of calling into question the integrity or

validity of a holder of public office.

Zimbabwe has 210 Members of Parliament in the National Assembly and 93

senators, with the MDC having only 70 legislators in the lower house and

20 in the upper house. This means that Zanu PF has an overwhelming

majority.

For any impeachment motion to go through, it needs the support of

two-thirds majority.

ZNLWVA chairperson Chris Mutsvangwa told a press conference in Harare on

Wednesday that they were willing to work with the opposition to get rid of

Mugabe, accused by critics of presiding over the country’s economic

meltdown and social decay.

“When executive authority is being abused, as is happening, a

constitutional Republic like Zimbabwe can use impeachment, elections, or

even votes of no-confidence against the monarchists and oligarchists in

the G40, who are pushing for a dynasty. We will campaign and support such

moves, if this mischief continues. The Constitution has a gamut of

provisions to address all types of executive abuse of office including

dereliction of duty,” said Mutsvangwa.

MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu yesterday said they were keen on working with

Mutsvangwa and his executive, insisting whatever ZNLWVA was offering to do

should be within the confines of the law.

“Definitely we are ready to work with them, especially if the things they

want to do are legal and constitutional, as long as they want to do it

using constitutional means we agree with them because we are fed up with

the Mafia regime led by Mugabe,” said Gutu.

In 2014, the MDC tried to impeach Mugabe on account of

“unconstitutionally” giving his then deputy, Joice Mujuru, her marching

orders from government, but their bid fell through.

They revived the manoeuvres last year, citing concerns over Mugabe’s

health and the swift deterioration in the country’s economy, but without

any success.

While their grounds for reviving their impeachment drive were still not

clear at the time of going to print, on its own, ZNLWVA does not seem to

command much influence in the august House because if they had such

influence Mutsvangwa would not have been easily ejected from Parliament

following his dismissal from Zanu PF in 2015.

Mutsvangwa’s recall triggered a by-election in his former Norton

constituency, won by Temba Mliswa.

ZNLWVA can, however, still claim to have some leverage on a number of MPs

through its loose alliance to a faction backing Mnangagwa’s elevation to

the top office, known as Team Lacoste.

Team Lacoste enjoys a huge following in Masvingo and Midlands provinces,

where MPs from the rival Generation 40 (G40) faction are clearly

outnumbered.

In Masvingo, 10 legislators have links to Mnangagwa’s bid, while the

Justice minister has the support of more than 20 MPs out of the 28

constituencies.

In the remaining eight provinces, G40 seem to have the numerical

advantage.

Team Lacoste’s functionaries also occupy strategic positions in the

Justice ministry, Zanu PF’s legal department and in the National Assembly.

In spite of these advantages, there has not been any precedent where those

who have dared Mugabe in his party have escaped the backlash.

Those who have tried it, including Mutsvangwa himself, have been consigned

into the dustbin of political history with some of them rejoining Zanu PF

on Mugabe’s terms.

Also, Zanu PF has been effective in using the whipping system to bludgeon

its Members of Parliament into rallying behind its agendas and

forestalling motions that work against its interests.

Only last month, Zanu PF MPs were whipped into line to pass the

controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number One) that had clearly

split the ruling party along factional lines when it went through public

consultations.

The Bill, once assented into law, will allow Mugabe to handpick the

leadership for the Supreme Court and the High Court, unlike before when

the selection process was spearheaded by the Judicial Services Commission.

Section 97 of the Constitution states that a president can be removed from

office due to physical or mental incapacitation or serious dereliction of

duty.

It stipulates that “the Senate and the National Assembly, by a joint

resolution passed by at least one-half of their total membership, may

resolve that the question whether or not the president or a vice president

should be removed from office for serious misconduct; failure to obey,

uphold or defend this Constitution; wilful violation of this Constitution

or inability to perform the functions of the office because of physical or

mental incapacity.”

The Constitution states that upon the passing of a resolution in terms of

Subsection (1) of Section 97, the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders

must appoint a joint committee of the Senate and the National Assembly

consisting of nine members reflecting the political composition of

Parliament to investigate the removal from office of the president or vice

president as the case may be.

“If the joint committee appointed in terms of Subsection (2) recommends

the removal from office of the president or vice-president; and the Senate

and the National Assembly, by a joint resolution passed by at least

two-thirds of their total membership, resolve that the president or vice

president, as the case may be, should be removed from office; the

president or vice president thereupon ceases to hold office.”

Gutu told the Daily News that in the past they have tried to convince

their Zanu PF counterparts to pass a vote of no confidence against Mugabe

with little success, principally because of Zanu PF was using the whipping

system to crush dissent.

“Mugabe is overdue for impeachment by Parliament. His errors of both

commission and omission are well documented. The man has, on several

occasions, trashed the country’s Constitution by making illegal decisions

and appointments. He has even refused to give rise to devolution by

proceeding to appoint provincial ministers and governors instead of simply

following what the Constitution says about devolution,” said Gutu.

“Of course, it’s a public secret that Zanu PF is incorrigibly divided and

factionalised. The main legal hurdle is weather we will get sufficient

numbers in Parliament to successfully impeach Mugabe. We are not too sure

whether Zanu PF Members of Parliament will be bold enough to vote with

opposition MPs. Zanu PF has perfected the art of patronage and most of

their MPs will be dead scared to vote in favour of impeachment. The Zanu

PF whipping system is commandist and ruthless. However, we would gladly

welcome any Zanu PF MPs who have the guts to vote with us on an

impeachment motion,” said Gutu.

Those behind the impeachment bid seem to be getting their encouragement

from their South African counterparts who launched their eighth attempt

this week to depose President Jacob Zuma from office.

Zuma, however, survived the impeachment vote championed by opposition

parties, mainly the Economic Freedom Fighters and the Democratic Alliance,

after that country’s Constitutional Court ruled that he ignored an order

to repay State funds spent on his private home.

Two hundred and thirty-three lawmakers voted against the impeachment

motion, while 143 voted in favour, including 29 from the ruling African

National Congress.