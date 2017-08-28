Source: Fuel trader Sakunda changes name to Trafigura – DailyNews Live
HARARE – Sakunda Private Limited – a fully-integrated energy supplier that
has grown to be the biggest fuel trader with stocks in excess of 200
million litres – is changing its name to Trafigura Zimbabwe.
The Trafigura name comes from the Singaporean multinational commodity
trading giant’s nomenclature and captures the new shareholding structure.
Sakunda has since applied to the Registrar of Companies to obtain approval
for the name change.
The Singaporean multinational commodity trading company acquired a stake
in the Zimbabwe crude oil marketing firm after procuring Sakunda via Puma
Energy where it has a 48,79 percent stake.
“Notice is hereby given in terms of section 25 of the Companies Act that
application will be made not less than 14 days from the date of
publication of this notice, to the Chief Registrar of Companies for his
approval to change the names of the under mentioned companies as indicated
below. Sakunda Supplies (Private) Limited, change name to, Trafigura
Zimbabwe (Private) Limited,” the government gazette reads. – Farayi
Machamire
