Source: Fuel trader Sakunda changes name to Trafigura – DailyNews Live

28 August 2017

HARARE – Sakunda Private Limited – a fully-integrated energy supplier that

has grown to be the biggest fuel trader with stocks in excess of 200

million litres – is changing its name to Trafigura Zimbabwe.

The Trafigura name comes from the Singaporean multinational commodity

trading giant’s nomenclature and captures the new shareholding structure.

Sakunda has since applied to the Registrar of Companies to obtain approval

for the name change.

The Singaporean multinational commodity trading company acquired a stake

in the Zimbabwe crude oil marketing firm after procuring Sakunda via Puma

Energy where it has a 48,79 percent stake.

“Notice is hereby given in terms of section 25 of the Companies Act that

application will be made not less than 14 days from the date of

publication of this notice, to the Chief Registrar of Companies for his

approval to change the names of the under mentioned companies as indicated

below. Sakunda Supplies (Private) Limited, change name to, Trafigura

Zimbabwe (Private) Limited,” the government gazette reads. – Farayi

Machamire