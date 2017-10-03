Source: Funding shortfall stalls Vic Falls hospital’s ICU – DailyNews Live

STAFF WRITER 3 October 2017

HARARE – A critical funding shortfall has stalled completion of the

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Victoria Falls District Hospital, Health

and Child Care deputy minister Aldrin Musiiwa has said.

Bekithemba Mpofu, Hwange West MP, had asked the deputy minister to explain

to the august House when the ministry anticipates to equip the ICU in view

of the fact that there is an increased inflow of tourists to the resort

centre which may require the services of this facility.

Musiiwa said the project was implemented under the Targeted Approach

Programme which came to an end early 2014 before the project was

completed.

“However, the project has been slotted in the ministry’s Public Sector

Investment Programme but due to limited fiscus space, we have not received

funding to resume works,” Musiiwa said.

“We will continue to lobby for its funding from Treasury. You are also

encouraged to support central government in capital intensive projects by

approaching local business people and companies to plough back to

communities they operate from through corporate social responsibility.”

Mpofu also asked the deputy minister to inform the House why the precast

wall’s erection at the hospital which was commenced in 2013 still remains

uncompleted.

Musiiwa said the ministry of Health and Child Care has already started

equipping the Intensive Care Unit with the necessary life support and

monitoring equipment to manage critically-ill patients.

“To date, ICU beds and Vital Signs Monitors are already installed in the

facility courtesy of the equipment received under the Zimbabwe/China loan

agreement.

“However, we have experienced some delays in the last disbursement of the

loan and therefore, we have not yet received the patient ventilators which

are also critical for the facility to start operating. Alternative funding

is being mobilised in order to meet this requirement,” he said.

MDC vice president Thokozani Khupe said Zimbabwe requires foreign currency

more than anything else and tourists bring that foreign currency.

“So, when they go to a tourist area, the first thing that they look for is

whether that area has got hospitals which are working. For me, what is

important for the ministry to do is that they must make sure that they

give this particular issue a priority so that the ICU starts functioning

because installing equipment does not mean it is functioning.

“So, my question to the minister is, is the ICU in Victoria Falls

functioning or not? You talked about ventilators but is it functioning

because tourists will not come where there is no hospital which is fully

functional,” Khupe said.

Musiiwa said Vic Falls was indeed a tourist hub and one of the major

foreign currency earners.

“The current hospital at Victoria Falls has got an ICU that we could say

is outdated but is functional. However, because of its new status as a

tourist hub of international repute, we had envisaged as a ministry to

equip it to that level.

“So, it is that upper level equipment that we are looking at and it is

only the ventilators that are in there, but I want to say the ICU is

working as I speak now,” Musiiwa said.