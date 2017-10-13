Source: Game on as ED hammers Moyo | Daily News

HARARE – Under-fire Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his allies apparently came out guns blazing against Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo at Wednesday’s tense politburo meeting in Harare — presenting “hard visual and video evidence” of the latter’s alleged anti-Zanu PF shenanigans.

Well-placed sources told the Daily News yesterday that the fierce assault on Moyo by Mnangagwa and his sympathisers appeared to have taken powerful First Lady Grace Mugabe and other alleged G40 luminaries by surprise.

