Game on as ED hammers Moyo

Source: Game on as ED hammers Moyo | Daily News

13 October 2017

HARARE – Under-fire Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his allies apparently came out guns blazing against Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo at Wednesday’s tense politburo meeting in Harare — presenting “hard visual and video evidence” of the latter’s alleged anti-Zanu PF shenanigans.

Well-placed sources told the Daily News yesterday that the fierce assault on Moyo by Mnangagwa and his sympathisers appeared to have taken powerful First Lady Grace Mugabe and other alleged G40 luminaries by surprise.

Read full story in today’s Daily News paper.

