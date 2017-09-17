Source: Gender laws amendment nears completion – Sunday News September 17, 2017

Clinton Moyo, Sunday News Reporter

THE Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development is in the process of amending gender laws to align them with the new Constitution as it continues to spearhead the promotion of gender balance and participation of women in decision making processes.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Consultative and Sensitisation workshop for increasing women’s participation in decision making held in Bulawayo last week, Minister Hon Nyasha Eunice Chikwinya said the amendment process was nearly complete.

“We have realised that it has to be done. We have taken all the relevant documents to the Cabinet committee on legislation so that they look at it closely to translate that into law. It’s now at a very advanced stage, we are about to complete the process,” she said.

Minister Chikwinya said the laws were seeking to secure women’s positions in leadership and participation in decision making.

“When we talk about leadership, we don’t mean being in Parliament only. But women can lead as village heads, chiefs, heads of burial societies, and company chief executive officers. When that happens we know women have taken their positions in leadership and decision making,” she added.

This comes at a time when President Mugabe has placed emphasis on the alignment of the remaining 30 pieces of legislation into the constitution of Zimbabwe. The Government has so far aligned 159 laws out of the 299 statues with the new constitution following its adoption. The new constitution was adopted in 2013.

Speaking at the same gathering, Minister of State for Bulawayo Cde Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo urged women to read the Constitution so that they can stop being victimised and sidelined.

“Your participation is not only about voting, it is also about reading the Constitution and challenging where you are being short changed. Assist the women’s league to achieve their goal because it is their goal that they are there for you to work as hard as they can,” said Cde Moyo.