Source: Ghana introduces free secondary education | Daily News

ACCRA – A new programme of free secondary school education has started in Ghana.

This was a key campaign promise of President Nana Akufo-Addo who was elected last year.

The 400,000 students entering secondary school this year will also receive free textbooks, meals and other benefits.

The aim is to reduce the number of children dropping out of school.

Primary school education is already free in Ghana.

A BBC correspondent in Ghana says there is concern about how the cash-strapped government will fund the programme and whether the increase in students will lead to a deterioration in the quality of education.