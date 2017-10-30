Source: Goba, pride comes before a fall – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 30 October 2017

HARARE – Karma is a bi**h. And a week is a long time in politics.

Just last week, de-stooled Prosecutor-General Ray Goba, abused and

insulted a Daily News journalist inquiring into Victory World

International Ministries Church leader Paul Sanyangore’s rape charges

after a congregant reported a sexual battery case against him in June this

year.

Goba got unreasonably infuriated over a very politely asked question about

the National Prosecuting Authority’s probe into the case and progress in

the matter, and hurled abuses at our illustrious court reporter Tarisai

Machakaire.

“To respond to cases being handled by NPA is simply not my job,” Goba said

arrogantly, before banging the phone.

He had absolutely no right to humiliate a respectable journalist in the

course of her duties. We had in our morning conference noted that it was

unfortunate for the government to deploy such arrogant and disrespectful

officers at the important positions where public dealing, including with

the Press, was involved.

As the Holy book, in Proverbs 16:18, says: “Pride comes before a fall” –

when we are too self-important or conceited, something is sure to happen

to make us look foolish.

Aristotle, Marcus Aurelius, and Shakespeare, to name a few, have warned

against this age-old character flaw. As history illustrates, the

consequences of pride for prosecutor-generals, kings, military commanders,

sitting presidents – and indeed nations – can be devastating.

For starters, Goba’s suitability for office has always been in question

because of his criminal record in Namibia over road rules violations

where he was also declared a prohibited immigrant, while he worked there

as deputy prosecutor-general and legal services director until six years

ago.

This left President Robert Mugabe in an odious position as the PG’s job

requires integrity and outlaws recruitment of an incumbent with a criminal

record.

Goba should have expunged his criminal charges from his record in Namibia

before heading back to Zimbabwe.

Namibia allows expungement if an Order of Supervision is entered and five

years have passed since termination for cases such as retail theft,

reckless driving, driving an uninsured motorist, displaying false

insurance charges.

Goba’s appointment was a dog’s breakfast right from the beginning. It

boggles the mind why he was shortlisted for interviews by the Judicial

Services Commission in the first place when his criminal record clearly

disqualified him.

The new Constitution of Zimbabwe sets out a clear procedure for the

appointment of a PG. It includes advertising the post, allowing public

nominations, and requiring public interviews of prospective candidates.

This was meant to enhance the transparency of the appointment process,

whilst contributing to ensuring the credibility and professionalism of the

nominees through scrutiny of their record of service and past conduct.

After the interviews, the members of the JSC, fully aware of Goba’s

criminal record, curiously decided on a list of three nominees and

forwarded the list of Goba, Misheck Hogwe and Wilson Manase to Mugabe who

then made his appointment from the list.

Goba was then substantively appointed by the president through a hurried

extraordinary Government gazette – issued on a Wednesday – on the advice

of the JSC following the procedure for the appointment of a judge.

Now Mugabe has made a volte face reportedly under pressure from an

influential Zanu PF faction, G40, and now claims he considers that no-one

on the list is suitable, and has called on the commission to produce a

second list and must make the appointment from that list.

Curiously, Goba totally changed his demeanour on Friday when the Daily

News reached him for comment on his de-stooling, with the pride gone.

Crestfallen, he said he was mulling taking legal action.

“The matter is under advisement and I am taking guidance from counsel.

Naturally, I will assert all rights in terms of the Constitution and all

laws,” he told the Daily News.

We harbour no ill feeling towards Goba, and yesterday we reported that the

removal of a PG must follow the procedure laid down by the Constitution

for the removal of judges, including convening a tribunal. During his

six-year term of office, the PG has security of tenure and independence

equivalent to a judge’s.

We were the target of Goba’s narcissistic abuse, and here we are asserting

his rights.

We hope he learns a critical lesson from this – pride comes before a fall.