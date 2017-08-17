Source: Government okays food fortification | Herald (Local news)

Fidelis Munyoro Herald Reporter

Government yesterday approved the food fortification programme on selected food products to prevent and control micro-nutrient deficiency disorders in consumers.

Addressing journalists in Harare last night, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Chris Mushohwe said mandatory food fortification would be implemented through selected food vehicles such as vegetable oils, sugar, wheat, flour and commercially milled maize meal.

The programme is being spearheaded by Ministry of Health and Child Care. “For the benefit of citizens, the Government hereby reiterates that food fortification does not involve any addition of drugs and medicines to food, but only entails the addition of fortificants (vitamins and minerals) to food,” said Dr Mushohwe. “Food fortification is, therefore, not by means food adulteration.” The minister said food fortification was not new in the country.

He said the country had been fortifying salt with iodine since 1999 to fight goitre. “Cognisant of the primacy of disease prevention as opposed to curing and in particular the adverse results of growth retardation in children, low birth weight, reduced cognitive development, the increased risk of under — five mortality and reduced economic productivity emanating from failure to prevent micro-nutrient deficiency, Cabinet welcomed and endorsed the food fortification programme and interventions outlined for its delivery to the whole population of Zimbabwe.”

The findings of the Zimbabwe National Micronutrient Survey of 2012 regarding the nutritional status of women and children below the age of five years jolted Government into action.

The survey revealed that 25 percent of children in the age group six to 69 months were stunted; 72 percent of the same age group had iron deficiency while 31 percent were anaemic.

Also 24 percent of women in the child bearing age of 15-49 years were found to be vitamin A deficient while 62 percent were iron deficient.