Source: Govt, farmers at loggerheads over rentals | Herald (Top Stories)

Walter Mswazie Herald Correspondent

Some beneficiaries of the land programme resettled under models A1 and A2 in Masvingo are set for a collision course with Government, as they have vowed not to pay land rentals pegged by the State citing lack of capacity.

The most vocal are mainly cattle ranchers, particularly in Mwenezi and Chiredzi, who want Government to review the rentals, arguing that it was not supposed to use a blanket approach to fix the rents.

This comes as Lands and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora has this week warned that farmers who renege on paying their land rental obligations would be kicked out.

Minister Mombeshora said this while responding to questions during the Zimbabwe Farmers’ Union 77th annual Congress in Marondera on Wednesday last week.

Government introduced land rentals that will see model A1 farmers paying $3 per 10 hectares annually and $5 per hectare for A2 farmers per annum.