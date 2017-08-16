Source: Govt imposes quality control for vets – DailyNews Live
Farayi Machamire 16 August 2017
HARARE – The Division of Veterinary Services has imposed strict controls
on the operation of veterinary laboratories in new regulations under the
Animal Health Act.
This comes after the Council of Veterinary Surgeons of Zimbabwe (CVSZ) has
warned Zimbabweans to be on the lookout for bogus veterinary surgeons who
are practising under the name of registered veterinary surgeons.
Most were neither qualified nor registered with the CVSZ.
This was putting animal lives at risk by performing procedures that they
are not qualified to carry out.
From now on, a new laboratory will require a certificate of approval
issued by the director of Veterinary Services on the recommendation of a
committee of the government’s Central Veterinary Laboratory, before
operations are commenced, according to Statutory Instrument 89 of 2017
gazetted on Friday.
Existing laboratories will have six months to secure approval.
Standards to be met, and application, registration and renewal fees, are
prescribed in the gazette.
There are also provisions regulating testing of biological samples for
disease surveillance and confirmation, and testing of live animals and
animal products for movement control and import and export certification,
reporting of test results to the director of Veterinary Services, controls
on sample shipment, and adherence to national, regional and international
standards.
Manufacturers of animal vaccines and reagents will require authorisation
from the director of Veterinary Services.
“Appeals against decisions can be made to the minister of Agriculture
Mechanisation and Irrigation Development.
“A further appeal against the minister’s decision can be made to the
Administrative Court,” the gazette says.
COMMENTS