Source: Govt imposes quality control for vets – DailyNews Live

Farayi Machamire 16 August 2017

HARARE – The Division of Veterinary Services has imposed strict controls

on the operation of veterinary laboratories in new regulations under the

Animal Health Act.

This comes after the Council of Veterinary Surgeons of Zimbabwe (CVSZ) has

warned Zimbabweans to be on the lookout for bogus veterinary surgeons who

are practising under the name of registered veterinary surgeons.

Most were neither qualified nor registered with the CVSZ.

This was putting animal lives at risk by performing procedures that they

are not qualified to carry out.

From now on, a new laboratory will require a certificate of approval

issued by the director of Veterinary Services on the recommendation of a

committee of the government’s Central Veterinary Laboratory, before

operations are commenced, according to Statutory Instrument 89 of 2017

gazetted on Friday.

Existing laboratories will have six months to secure approval.

Standards to be met, and application, registration and renewal fees, are

prescribed in the gazette.

There are also provisions regulating testing of biological samples for

disease surveillance and confirmation, and testing of live animals and

animal products for movement control and import and export certification,

reporting of test results to the director of Veterinary Services, controls

on sample shipment, and adherence to national, regional and international

standards.

Manufacturers of animal vaccines and reagents will require authorisation

from the director of Veterinary Services.

“Appeals against decisions can be made to the minister of Agriculture

Mechanisation and Irrigation Development.

“A further appeal against the minister’s decision can be made to the

Administrative Court,” the gazette says.