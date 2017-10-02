Source: Govt launches youth focal desks in all ministries | Newsday (News)

GOVERNMENT has introduced youth focal desks in all ministries and departments to incorporate young people’s concerns and views in the mainstream programming.

By Tafadzwa Kachiko

The programme was officially launched in Harare on Friday by Deputy Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Christian Katsande.

Katsande said the development, which complies with the national youth policy, would go miles in promoting youth empowerment and development.

“As outlined in the national youth policy, it is acknowledged that there is need to make provision for the appointment youth representatives or focal points in all government ministries to ensure that youths issues are mainstreamed in all facets of development,” he said.

“The adoption of this mainstreaming initiative in line ministries will go a long way in ensuring development and empowerment of the youth in line with government’s blueprint ZimAsset as well as the 10-point plan.”

Katsande said this will also foster advanced co-ordination and adoption of evidence-based mechanisms to promote the young people.

He said the focal persons will act as catalysts who will speed up the mainstreaming process.

“Their contribution will need to be focused on aiding colleagues in management to identify strategies that will enable and build further capacity and integration of youths’ concerns into their own areas of work,” he said.

“We are looking at the full operationalisation of the Special Economic Zones. Learning from the experiences of China and Singapore it was actually youth who spearheaded a lot of development in special economic zones.”

Youth minister Patrick Zhuwao said the focal persons will complement the role of the mainstream media in disseminating useful information to the youth.

“Newspapers, radio and television are there, but they do not get the message across so this now becomes a platform within which the youth focal persons within various ministries can utilise to communicate not just to young people, but to adults.”