Govt ministers face axe

Brian Chitemba, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mugabe could this week reshuffle his Cabinet, wielding the axe on under-performing ministers and priming his team for better execution of duty.

The Head of State and Government disclosed this at the Zanu-PF Youth League National Assembly in Harare yesterday.

The President, who is Zanu-PF’s First Secretary, said some Cabinet ministers would be transferred to other portfolios while others faced the prospect of being dropped altogether.

“We must also look at ourselves and say to ourselves, ‘Well, have we, all of us, co-operated together or are there some among us who, although they were given positions, although they are good members of the party, but have not done well?’

“And also in Government, we say although we appointed some people to certain positions, did they live up to the calling of those positions? Tinotarisa ku-party, zvimwe chete zvo totarisa kuhurumende, and next week, there might be some changes in Government.

“Right, I don’t want people to run away, but I must also do my own review yekuti who have not pulled up or lived up to expectation muhurumende kuti tongoramba akadaro here or dzimwe nguva kubva adonhedzwa? So, that exercise I will be doing and early next week, you will get the results.”

President Mugabe expressed disappointment with Government officials who were reluctant to do their jobs, especially assisting young people implement empowerment projects.

“I have learnt with a heavy heart that some Government departments are exhibiting lethargy; havadi kubatsira ma-youth in implementing youth developmental programmes. Vasingade kukubatsirai vachingopa ma-reasons asingaite ekuti zvinhu zvinonoke chete, tiwudzei nekukasira.

“I would like to commend the Ministry of Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment for launching the Zimbabwe Champions and Heroes of the Economic Empowerment Revolution and the Empowerment Bank. Makaita launch ye-bank, Empowerment Bank, a day ago naanaAmai Mugabe. Makorokoto. I encourage you to make good use of the US$10 million donated to enable you to generate useful projects. Furthermore, I encourage you to work with relevant Government departments to make sure that the youths are fully economically empowered. My Government will make sure that all the concerns raised are addressed.”

President Mugabe was impressed by the performance of some young land reform beneficiaries, and highlighted the tremendous success of the Presidential Well-Wishers Agricultural Inputs Support Scheme and Command Agriculture. “Finally, I want to thank the Youth League for the good work, and for their being truly the vanguard of the party. The level of discipline and unity of purpose that you are exhibiting clearly shows that the party has a brighter future.”

President Mugabe also said vendors in Harare’s central business district should relocate to designated selling points.

“We must clear the roads. Vanhu kana vaziva kuti uko ndiko kunotengeserwa, vanoyenda ikoko. We don’t want to see Nigerian-style. Ndinonzwa kuti ivo vandiri kutaura vatozara mutaundi umu. Aiwa, ngatiregerei kudaro taundi yedu; tsvina dzoga. Harare must be smartest of all towns because it’s our capital.”