Source: Govt moves to ban chrome exports – DailyNews Live
Staff Writer 10 October 2017
HARARE – Zimbabwe is mulling a ban on the export of chrome as it looks to
build internal refinery capacity, the Mines and Mining Development
minister Walter Chidakwa has said.
Zimbabwe’s ferrochrome production is expected to double to 300 000 tonnes
this year after the government allocated chrome concessions to small
mining companies as part of efforts to boost output.
Zimbabwe, along with South Africa, holds about 90 percent of the world’s
chromite reserves and resources, according to the US Geological Survey,
and the ban will affect exports to China and South Africa.
“The country cannot continue to lose potential revenue through exporting
minerals in their raw form. There is need to adopt the Africa mining
vision which calls for beneficiation,” Chidakwa said at the 23rd
graduation ceremony of the Zimbabwe School of Mines in Bulawayo.
Chidakwa hinted that the government might need to revisit the 2011 policy
on the ban of raw minerals like chrome.
School of Mines CEO, Dzingirayi Tusai, said the regional institution is
set to set up a geology centre in Mutare that shall cater for processing
of all semi-precious metals found in the country.
