Govt must guarantee journalists’ protection

4 May 2017

HARARE – As Zimbabwe joined the world in commemorating World Press Freedom

Day yesterday, making the habitual – yet highly necessary – condemnations

of constant harassment of journalists, the need for government to protect

media practitioners cannot be over-emphasised.

In the past few months, journalists from both private and public media

have been constantly harassed and physically assaulted by politicians,

among others for merely doing their jobs.

A report by the Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) revealed that

about 23 journalists were unlawfully arrested or detained while 12 were

assaulted by either police or unruly political activists while carrying

out their duties last year.

As Zimbabwe was celebrating this day meant to raise the awareness of how

important the freedom of the press is, President Robert Mugabe’s

government should be reminded about its duty to uphold and respect the

right to freedom of expression.

By now, we are all aware of the fact that freedom of expression is an

obvious fundamental right in the modern world. Article 19 of the Universal

Declaration of Human Rights is clear on the right to freedom of opinion

and expression.

Indeed, our own new Constitution also explicitly guarantees the freedom of

expression and freedom of the press and it is possible to bring genuine

transformation to the nation once the media has been transformed.

The media, which has always played a crucial role in Zimbabwe and across

the world in bringing human rights violations to the attention of the

general public and relevant stakeholders, must be allowed to operate in a

completely free and safe environment.

The work of the press is important in ensuring that the danger to peace

caused by human rights violations and by exclusion are curtailed, hence

the need for a free operational environment for individual journalists and

media houses.

The Media Alliance of Zimbabwe’s concerns over government’s threats on

media freedom are justifiable as the development poses a chilling effect

on citizens’ rights to free expression and access to information both

online and offline as evidenced by stern measures such as the blackout on

social media platforms and the plans to enact laws that will hinder online

activities under the guise of preventing cyber-crimes.

As such, government should swiftly align the country’s media laws, policy

and regulatory framework with the Constitution and in line with the

regional and international instruments which Zimbabwe is signatory to.

