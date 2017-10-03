Source: Govt reduces police roadblocks – DailyNews Live
STAFF WRITER 3 October 2017
HARARE – Zimbabwe has reduced the number of roadblocks on highways, Home
Affairs deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni has told the Senate.
“As policy makers, we sat down together with the police and we established
legislation that there should be four roadblocks per province. We are
talking about roadblocks with each and every equipment and material for a
roadblock like drums, boom gates and so forth.
“Concerning this issue, police have come back to us and told us that they
will have spot checks depending on what happens in particular places. I
have moved around many places in order to verify this. When I initially
used the Harare-Masvingo road, there were 17 roadblocks at the time this
legislation for four roadblocks was set up.
“As I used that same road recently, I found seven. However, I emphasised
to them that seven roadblocks are still not within the number that is
expected because there is need for facilitation of tourism as well as jobs
to be done – ease of doing business,” he said.
