Govt reduces police roadblocks – DailyNews Live

STAFF WRITER 3 October 2017

HARARE – Zimbabwe has reduced the number of roadblocks on highways, Home

Affairs deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni has told the Senate.

“As policy makers, we sat down together with the police and we established

legislation that there should be four roadblocks per province. We are

talking about roadblocks with each and every equipment and material for a

roadblock like drums, boom gates and so forth.

“Concerning this issue, police have come back to us and told us that they

will have spot checks depending on what happens in particular places. I

have moved around many places in order to verify this. When I initially

used the Harare-Masvingo road, there were 17 roadblocks at the time this

legislation for four roadblocks was set up.

“As I used that same road recently, I found seven. However, I emphasised

to them that seven roadblocks are still not within the number that is

expected because there is need for facilitation of tourism as well as jobs

to be done – ease of doing business,” he said.