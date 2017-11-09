Source: Govt to curb artistes’ harassment | Newsday (Entertainment)

THE government is set to engage players in the creative industry to strengthen and develop managerial and entrepreneurial capacities for artistes and their managers in an attempt to address issues of harassment in the sector,

NewsDay has learnt.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The development comes hard on the heels of attacks on musicians Jah Prayzah at his former security manager Chris Nyemba’s burial and his protégé, Andy Muridzo, who was humiliated in Banket.

The incidents have prompted the government to take measures, with Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture minister Makhosini Hlongwane, describing violence against artistes as barbaric.

“Government is deeply concerned that a pattern is evolving where artistes are treated without respect and not accorded the dignity they deserve. Artistes are important assets for our national cultural heritage and image development and, therefore, they should be accorded well-deserved respect,” he said.

“The public should restrain themselves from attacking artistes who are important agents of musical development and as a country, we should protect our country through music and artistes. Where differences would have emerged, we should find ways to amicably resolve disputes.”

Hlongwane said there was also need to capacitate artistes, so that they conducted their business in a professional manner.

“As the starting point, the ministry is to provide capacity development platforms for artistes and other actors within the creative sector to express or to impact skills around entrepreneurship, to impact skills around management and to impact skills on running their work as business,” he said.

The minister also urged artistes to approach their work professionally by meeting their contractual obligations.

Hlongwane said there was need to invest in the improvement of the artistes in relation to presentation of their work and professional work ethics if the industry was to realise meaningful growth.