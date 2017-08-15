Source: Grace Mugabe in SA hotel brawl | Daily News

HARARE – First Lady Grace Mugabe, who was expected in the country on Saturday, is alleged to have beaten up a young woman who was co-habiting with one of her flashy two sons Chatunga and Robert Junior in an uptown hotel in South Africa, according to media reports.

Grace has admitted having trouble reining in her two troublesome children who live a fast life despite coming from one of the poorest African countries.

According to the South African Sunday Times, Gabriella Engels‚ 20‚ claimed she was assaulted by Mugabe’s wife at a Sandton‚ Johannesburg‚ hotel around 9pm on Sunday night after she went to visit the Zimbabwean president’s two sons.

“We were chilling in a hotel room‚ and they were in the room next door‚“ Engels said.

“She came in and started hitting us. The front of my forehead is busted open. I’m a model and I make my money based on my looks,” she said.

She further said Grace proceeded to beat her and two of her friends with an extension cord‚ while the two sons ran away and Grace’s bodyguards looked on.

She said she suffered gashes to her forehead and scalp.

“What is a girl compared to a woman beating you and 10+ bodyguards standing back‚ leaving her to do this sh*t,” she tweeted about the incident.

Engels said she went to the nearest police station on Sunday night‚ but was shown away by the police officer on duty‚ who told her to first seek medical attention.

Gabriella’s mother‚ Debbie‚ said they were going to the police station to open an assault case yesterday (Monday).

“When she got home (on Sunday) I was already sleeping. She was in so much shock‚ she couldn’t tell me what happened,” Debbie said.

“I rushed her to the hospital to get stitches and when she eventually calmed down‚ she told me she was assaulted by Mugabe’s wife,” she said.

In a series of tweets, on micro-blogging platform Twitter, the lady who was attacked by Grace claimed that she did not co-habit with Mugabe’s sons and declared war on the controversial first lady saying, “She’ll be hearing from my lawyer definitely”.

War veterans recently pooh-poohed Grace’s chances of ever leading this country saying she cannot dream of being the country’s vice president or president when she cannot take care of her two sons who are accustomed to a life of glitz and glamour.

“Control your children first. Grace a failed mum; her sons unruly rogues failing only with two boys, can’t mother 14 million,” reads the message written on T-shirts that war veterans are dishing out.

Grace’s sons Robert Junior and Chatunga Bellarmine were recently ejected from an upmarket private residence in South Africa last month because of wayward behaviour.

In June, Grace was forced to make an emergency trip to Johannesburg to make new accommodation arrangements for Robert Junior and Chatunga after they were told to leave their plush residence due to numerous complains about their behaviour.

This time around, according to Mugabe, the first lady did not accompany him to Gwanda for the youth interface rally because she had gone to seek treatment for her leg.

Robert Junior and Chatunga Bellarmine are resident in Johannesburg where they are studying following the first family’s decision to relocate Junior, who had been based in the United Arab Emirates. — Staff Writer/Timeslive