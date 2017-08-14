Grace Mugabe seeks medical attention

Helen Kadirire      13 August 2017

HARARE – First Lady Grace Mugabe has returned to seek medical attention in
South Africa after injuries to her leg persisted, President Robert Mugabe
said.

Speaking at a Gwanda youth rally yesterday, the 93-year-old leader said
Grace had been complaining that the leg was painful. Grace was injured at
the Harare International Airport recently, after Mugabe’s chauffeur set
the car in motion before she was properly settled in.

“The first lady unfortunately could not be with us today here because she
is in South Africa at the doctors. She was complaining that the leg she
injured at the airport during the accident was giving her problems. It
seems that the problem is taking time to heal, however, we are expecting
her today if all goes well there,” he said.

    mark longhurst 13 mins

    and your useless reporters say nothing about her assault on a young woman in Joburg….you r not a news org you r a propaganda paper for zanulooters

