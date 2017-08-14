Source: Grace Mugabe seeks medical attention – DailyNews Live

Helen Kadirire 13 August 2017

HARARE – First Lady Grace Mugabe has returned to seek medical attention in

South Africa after injuries to her leg persisted, President Robert Mugabe

said.

Speaking at a Gwanda youth rally yesterday, the 93-year-old leader said

Grace had been complaining that the leg was painful. Grace was injured at

the Harare International Airport recently, after Mugabe’s chauffeur set

the car in motion before she was properly settled in.

“The first lady unfortunately could not be with us today here because she

is in South Africa at the doctors. She was complaining that the leg she

injured at the airport during the accident was giving her problems. It

seems that the problem is taking time to heal, however, we are expecting

her today if all goes well there,” he said.