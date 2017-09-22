Source: Grace Mugabe’s cousin jailed 12 years for rape – NewsDay Zimbabwe September 22, 2017

A MAN believed to be First Lady Grace Mugabe’s cousin based in Chivhu, has been granted bail pending his appeal against a 12-year jail term for raping his teenage daughter from 2012 to April this year.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

The 44-year-old rapist, a cousin to Industry and Commerce minister Mike Bimha and the First Lady was convicted by Chivhu magistrate, Fadzai Mutombeni in August this year.

Agreed facts were that the man started sexually abusing his daughter on January 25, 2012 and repeatedly raped her until she spilled the beans to her uncle in Harare in April this year, leading to her father’s arrest.

The crime was discovered this year when the daughter went to visit her uncle in Harare and narrated her ordeal. The uncle, who cannot be named to protect the 17-year-old victim’s identity, reported the matter at Borrowdale Police Station and a docket was opened under case number CR199/05/17.

The case was referred to Chivhu, where the girl was examined by medical officers.

The rapist father was convicted due to overwhelming evidence brought to court, but has since filed notice to appeal both conviction and sentence.

He was last week granted leave to appeal by the High Court in Harare. Nicholas Mabvongodze prosecuted during trial.