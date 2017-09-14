Source: Grain millers struggle to pay $88mln for maize imports | The Financial Gazette September 12, 2017

THE Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ), which represents the country’s major milling companies, is struggling to pay off $88 million in outstanding invoices for wheat and maize imports since August last year.

In its sector update, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries said GMAZ revealed that it was failing to clear the outstanding invoices due to foreign currency challenges.

“The grain millers have reported that the current wheat stocks are fairly good. The expected harvest for wheat is between 150, 000 and 180, 000 tonnes against a demand of around 400, 000 tonnes,” reads the report in part.