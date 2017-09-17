Source: Grandpa rapes 13-year-old | The Standard (Local News)

A 65-year-old Guruve woman is alleged to have teamed up with her 70-year-old husband whom she assisted to rape their 13-year-old granddaughter after forcing the minor to drink a concoction claiming it would make her gain weight.

The abuse allegedly started in February 2015 when the minor, after the death of her paternal grandfather, was invited by her maternal grandmother to stay with her in Guruve.

Prosecutors said on a certain day the teenager was invited into a room by her grandfather who allegedly forced her to drink traditional medicine saying it would make her gain weight.

The teenager was also forced to remove her clothes as her uncle applied some medicine on her skin while her grandmother was holding her hands at the back.

During the same month, the man is said to have proceeded to the girl’s bedroom where he again removed her clothes, applied the traditional medicine to her skin and also ordered her to drink the concoction.

He allegedly raped the victim as her grandmother held her hands and gagged her mouth to stop her from shouting for help.

Later that month, the girl fell ill and was taken back to her late parents’ home by her grandmother to go and stay with her other aunt.

However, the abuse was exposed in April this year when the girl developed some blisters on her thighs and was taken to hospital where she spilled the beans.

The two grandparents appeared at the High Court on Wednesday seeking to be granted bail but their matter was postponed to next week.

— GIFT NJIRISI