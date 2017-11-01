Source: Gumbo blames NRZ decay for pot-holed roads | Newsday (News)

Transport minister Joram Gumbo has bemoaned the rot at the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), blaming it for contributing to the ongoing damage on the country’s major roads, as heavy haulage trucks are left to transport weighty agriculture and mineral produce.

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

Gumbo told NewsDay on the sidelines of a handover ceremony of bitumen and road rehabilitation material by the Japanese embassy in Chinhoyi on Monday that most of the damage, that has seen potholes and craters become the order of the day on the country’s highways, was avoidable, should NRZ begin to operate effectively again.

“The resuscitation of NRZ will take away the load carried by the heavy trucks on these busy roads, because if we can transfer that load to NRZ, that can ease the damage on the main roads caused by the big trucks that traverse on our roads, carrying our agriculture produce and carrying our mineral production,” he said.

Gumbo’s sentiments come at a time the State Procurement Board in August awarded a $400 million tender for the revival of NRZ and is expected to boost the now-defunct parastatal that used to transport over 18 million tonnes of freight annually, but now can only manage a paltry three million.

Gumbo predicted a deepened dilapidation of Zimbabwean roads from the looming rainy season, which approaches at a time the country’s road network has not been fully maintained to correct the trail of damage left by the incessant rains that rocked the previous season.

“While the roads are now trafficable and with the rains coming, I just hope that the damage is not going to be bad and as serious as it was last year, but this is really an area of concern if I am to put it,” he said.

After President Robert Mugabe earlier this year declared Harare roads a state of disaster, government resolved to engaging partners such as the Japanese government to try and improve the worsening situation that has been blamed for most of the carnage witnessed on the country’s roads.