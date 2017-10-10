Source: Harare City Council confused, says Union | Daily News

HARARE – Harare Municipal Workers Union (HMWU) has accused council management of being confused over its mooted retrenchment exercise, HMWU executive chairperson Cosmas Bungu has said.

This comes after acting town clerk Josephine Ncube hinted that the city was mulling reducing employment costs.

Bungu told the Daily News: “It is shocking that at the same time when the city’s top brass are talking about retrenchment and balancing their books, council has made its intention to embark on a massive recruitment drive, abundantly clear in its advertisement Vacancy Notice: HCD/09/2017, dated October 1, 2017.

“This makes no sense whatsoever that at one point they want to reduce the workforce and on the other hand they are recruiting. This shows the confusion that is roaming in the corridors of power at Town House,” Bungu said.

He said council should focus on investing in areas such as the Crusher Station which can generate revenue for the city.

The union’s leader said management should first reduce their very high salaries before proposing to fire people.

“The city’s debts will continue to mount regardless of the proposed retrenchments because of council’s poor management systems and prioritising on things that are of no importance.

“The Harare City Council — as things stand — is short of manpower, employees are being overworked in certain stations.

“In places where there are supposed to be four people working, there is only one person doing the work,” he said.

Meanwhile, the city has begun preparing to retire more than 300 employees.

According to human capital director Cainos Chingombe, 306 employees that are nearing retirement had been trained in commercial farming covering poultry, horticulture and animal husbandry.

Chingombe said the programmes were modelled such that retired council employees would be able to look after themselves after leaving work.

“The management of the retirement wellness programmes is aimed at retirement readiness and financial welfare for the retirees by capacitating them while they were still at work,” Chingombe said.