Source: Harare shortlists town clerk post applicants | Newsday (News)

Harare City Council has started vetting candidates to be shortlisted for the post of town clerk with a consultant going through more than 60 applications.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Council two weeks ago mandated mayor Bernard Manyenyeni to outsource a human resources expert to conduct the process of recruiting a town clerk within four weeks.

The human resources consultant yesterday started to scrutinise the applications for possible shortlisting, according to sources at Town House.

“They are busy shortlisting people for interviews which should take place soon, most likely early next week,” the source said.

Chairperson of the human resources committee Wellington Chikombo said the town clerk issue was now with the mayor’s office.

“The mayor is the one responsible for the recruitment of the town clerk,” Chikombo said.

Council last month resolved to terminate the contract it had given to James Mushore, who did not last two weeks in office after he was hounded out by Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

Kasukuwere claimed the municipality did not follow the correct procedure in hiring him.

Council will foot the bill for the consulting firm as well as the previous team which was hired in the recruitment of Mushore.

The local authority owes Mushore over $200 000 in unpaid salaries although he was not reporting for duty.

Chamber secretary, Josephine Ncube has been acting after Tendai Mahachi was forced into early retirement.

Ncube, according to sources, was among those who have applied for the top job.