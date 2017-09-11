Source: Has Mugabe finally opened his eyes? – DailyNews Live

10 September 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s admission that government has been

carrying the burden of most parastatals that were under-performing must

have been surprising for many.

Mugabe disclosed during an interface meeting with business at State House

on Thursday where he also said Cabinet had decided to close parastatals

because, instead of contributing to economic development, the State-owned

companies have become a burden on the fiscus.

However, one wonders whether it would have taken this long – close to four

decades now – for Mugabe to see that parastatals were bleeding the

national economy as they are plagued by high overheads, inter-parastatal

debts, maladministration, undercapitalisation, poor corporate governance,

nepotism and corruption among other ills.

In her State Enterprises and Parastatals Report of 2016, Auditor-General

Mildred Chiri named Zesa Holdings (Zesa) and its subsidiaries; TelOne,

Grain Marketing Board (GMB), National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), Zimbabwe

National Water Authority (Zinwa), and others as the main State-owned

entities draining Treasury without contributing anything towards the

national fiscus.

Perhaps Mugabe’s Zanu PF government should have first tried to probe why

the entities were heading south instead of north as expected. The reasons

must be all too clear.

Zanu PF’s populist policies over the years from independence were never

going to be consistent with running them as businesses.

It is even surprising that government has been sinking billions into these

corporations with the full knowledge that they were not performing. It

sounds hypocritical that Mugabe, who superintended over their gradual

collapse would now want to announce a decision he was supposed to have

actioned decades ago.

Calls for government to stop ploughing resources into State-owned

corporations that were not making a profit were frequent and loud for

anyone who cared to listen.

Mugabe may not have wanted to listen then probably because it did not

appear consistent with his political gamesmanship.

But again, Zimbabweans are not that docile as to applaud a decision that

is coming this late when the harm has already been done. Some of these

parastatals are already beyond redemption and the few that appear

operational are doing so at a huge loss.

What makes Mugabe’s sincerity doubtful is the thumbs-up he had given the

failed Essar deal, including the $1 billion from Chinese investor Zhang

Li’s R&F – touted as saviour to Ziscosteel, the recent $400 million

NRZ-Transnet Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group recapitalisation

project among others whose fate is fairly predictable. To make matters

worse, taxpayers are today coughing up money towards the RBZ Debt

Assumption Bill – railroaded through Parliament a couple of years back

without disclosing the names of the beneficiaries.