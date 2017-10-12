Source: ‘Horticulture can grow Zim forex revenue’ – NewsDay Zimbabwe October 12, 2017

A HORTICULTURE expert from the Netherlands, Peter de Wit, has described weather conditions in Zimbabwe as favourable to production of a variety of crops, which could generate the country the much-needed foreign currency.

BY ALEXIS SIBANDA

Addressing stakeholders at a Zimtrade-organised export awareness workshop in Bulawayo on Tuesday, de Wit said Zimbabwe has a potential to produce quality flowers, stone fruits, vegetables and citrus fruit and material for bedding plants because of its favourable weather conditions, low labour costs and fertile soil.

“In the long run you have the capabilities and experience to increase co-operation with more participants and to the export markets,” he said.

“Export is for the real professionals and if you want to export in Europe, the first step is to do market research.”

Agribank provincial manager for Bulawayo and Matabeleland North, Scholastica Madibha, said her bank was also actively involved in promoting horticulture production.