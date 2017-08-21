Source: Hotels offer free accommodation for stranded tourists – NewsDay Zimbabwe August 21, 2017

HOTEL operators in Victoria Falls reportedly provided free accommodation to hundreds of tourists left stranded at the weekend following the last-minute cancellation of their flights following a rift between Air Zimbabwe and South Africa Airways over non-payment of permit fees.

By Nokuthaba Dlamini

Hundreds of passengers that were booked on British and South African Airways flights out of Victoria Falls, Bulawayo and Harare airports failed to travel as scheduled on Saturday after their flights were cancelled by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.

Employers’ Association for Tourism and Safari Operations president, Clement Mukwasi told Southern Eye yesterday that they had to come up with quick solutions for their clients despite non-communication from the aviation industry.

“After the development, plans were immediately put in place in hotels and lodges. Tourists were taken to Zambia where they flew out, with different aviation companies that are accredited to land in Livingstone, but, however, not everyone had such a privilege because of space in flights,” he said.