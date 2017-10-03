Source: Inflation wipes out salaries: Unions – DailyNews Live

Helen Kadirire 3 October 2017

HARARE – Salaries are being badly eroded in values due to devastating

inflation, which has soared to 242 percent, according to a leading

economist Steve Hanke.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) secretary-general Japhet Moyo

told the Daily News yesterday that the high level of inflation means most

workers’ wages will not go as far as they did last year.

“By December, our salaries will be worthless because right now what is

being deposited into people’s accounts are figures – it is not money,

imhepo (air). These salaries will be nothing more than bus fare by the end

of the year,” Moyo said.

The union leader said for more than three years, there has not been any

collective bargaining.

Moyo said the lack of salary review has meant that daily, people have to

struggle to meet their obligations on the little that is available.

“From a survey that we conducted, it showed that since dollarisation,

there has not been any salary increase that goes in tandem with the

economy. While some companies are paying their employees in batches,

others have not received their salaries in months. With the current

devaluation of the bond note, salaries have also been reduced.

“Workers have been trying to negotiate for salary increments to no avail

because of government’s salary reduction mantra. Employees and employers

are stuck because of poor government policies that are destroying people’s

lives,” Moyo said.

Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions (ZFTU) vice-president Joseph

Chinotimba said raising salaries was not a solution to the rising food

prices.

This comes as shortages of basic goods and fuel have resurfaced, sparking

panic buying by consumers.

Prices of imported products have also skyrocketed, which businesses blame

on shortages of foreign exchange.

“Though the situation is bad for everyone those tuck shop owners should be

arrested. If they are all behind bars, no one will increase the price of

items.

“Even the money changers on the streets should be stopped from operating.

However, we are faced with a situation in the rural areas where there is

no supervision of those small shops which makes the rural people

vulnerable to them. Government should take hard core action on all these

people and whip them into line,” Chinotimba said.

Moyo said ZCTU was flabbergasted that crisp bond notes have flooded the

streets yet there is nothing in the banks.

“The banks have systems which limit withdrawals. The State is releasing

that money and fuelling the black market. It is the State that is

responsible for inflation and the devaluation of the bond note.

“The State is solely responsible for the devaluation of employees’

salaries and the increase in prices of commodities. This is a key

indicator that whoever is driving the ship called Zimbabwe is going in the

wrong direction,” he said.

“Companies will increasingly find it difficult to restock because there is

a long queue for foreign currency at the Reserve Bank. More and more

players will emerge on the black market and this will force companies to

go to them for foreign currency.”

He said while Zimbabwe’s policies are skewed, government is adamant that

salaries need to be slashed.