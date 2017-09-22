Source: IPEC moves to restore confidence | Financial Gazette (News)

ZIMBABWE’S insurance sector has been ravaged by economic decline, with statistics indicating that short-term insurance has a penetration rate of 2,1 percent, one of the lowest in the region. The industry’s growth is coming under increasing pressure from shrinking disposable incomes. The Financial Gazette’s Markets Editor, John Kachembere, spoke to Tendai Karonga, Commissioner of the Insurance and Pension Commission (IPEC), on the latest developments in the sector. Below are excerpts of the interview.

Q: The insurance sector is suffering from a confidence crisis emanating from the hyperinflationary period. What is IPEC doing to restore confidence in the industry?

A: The Insurance and Pensions Commission has come up with a number of policy interventions to restore confidence in the insurance industry for both growth of the sector and enhancing its capacity to settle claims. We are reviewing our legislation to align it with international best practice. We also recommended the setting up of a Commission of Inquiry to look into the values of insurance policies and pension funds that existed before the currency conversion to the multicurrency system.

Poor claims settlement is one of the reasons behind low confidence in the insurance sector. To address this problem, we have increased the minimum capital requirement so that insurers can have adequate reserves. We encourage them to also invest in short instruments — liquid investments, which are quickly realisable instead of properties. The Commission continues to encourage insurers to have actuarially-determined reserves.

To enhance good corporate governance, the Commission, in May 2017, issued a risk management and corporate governance guidelines framework, which should be fully complied with by all insurance companies by January 2018. The guidelines will change the governance paradigm for insurance companies in Zimbabwe by enabling them to adopt good corporate governance practices. Existing and potential policyholders can have confidence in insurance companies that have good corporate governance structures in place particularly those that timeously meet claims and do not abuse policyholders’ money.

The Commission has also increased its onsite and offsite inspections to ensure that insurance companies follow laid down procedures and practices. We also insist on publication of quarterly reports so that the market can assess on their own and reward good companies with business as well as punish bad ones by depriving them of business. These publications also act as a dashboard that gives warnings if something is wrong with the insurer’s management, which can prompt regulatory action.

The Commission, together with the industry, have introduced use of electronic cover notes for motor vehicle insurance as a way of reducing the issuance of fake insurance policies, which left policyholders exposed. We have also prohibited insurance touting through Circular 7 of 2017 as a way of protecting policyholders from harassment and potential fraudulent cover notes.

The Commission has also closed down insurance companies that were not financially sound while new minimum capital requirements have also been gazetted to guarantee the capacity of insurers to settle claims.

Q: Pension industry players are complaining that they are being sidelined from national infrastructure projects. How best can this be addressed?

A: The pension industry in Zimbabwe has been participating in national infrastructural projects through prescribed assets and this is evidenced by the prescribed asset ratio of about 14 percent as at 31 March 2017, which is more than the required minimum of 10 percent. In monetary value, the pensions industry contributed about $460 million through government paper during the period under review.

Q: You recently indicated that IPEC was not happy with poor corporate governance in the pension industry. How is the commission addressing this issue?

A: The Commission introduced Statutory Instrument 80 of 2017, which gives it power to deal with errant trustees of pension funds. IPEC can also accept or reject the appointment of any trustee. The law sets out the conduct, qualifications, term of office and the appointment of trustees. It is also mandatory for pension funds to issue out benefit statements to fund members so that they are in the picture of what would have accrued to them.

To enhance the capacity of trustees in managing the assets of the fund for the benefit of their members and beneficiaries, the Commission made it mandatory for the trustees to obtain a Certificate of Proficiency (COP) from accredited and reputable institutions. The COP qualification equips trustees with the capacity to make decisions that are for the good of the fund.

Q: What is the rationale behind IPEC’s interest to regulate players in the health sector?

A: IPEC’s interest is not to regulate players in the health sector per se but just the insurance aspect of medical aid schemes. The law that establishes the Insurance and Pensions Commission gives it the mandate to regulate all insurance activities to ensure that policyholder interests are protected. Without appropriate and proper regulation of medical aid societies, policyholders are exposed. It is with this in mind that IPEC wants to exercise its regulatory authority over all mutual insurance societies including medical aid schemes as provided for in the Insurance and Pensions Commission Act. It is also not desirable at national level to have a regulator for medical aid societies different from IPEC because this will result in duplication of resources and may result in regulatory arbitrage. For instance, in the past, we have had a health insurer who failed to meet IPEC regulatory requirements going to register under Ministry of Health and Child Care, a development that indicates that regulatory practices are not standardised at national level.

Q: What are some of the challenges in the insurance industry and how can these be addressed?

A: Some of the challenges affecting the insurance industry are:

Insurance fraud — The vice is a worldwide problem, which has increased in recent times because of the increased complexity of the insurance business coupled with increases in cyber-crimes. Insurance fraud can be perpetrated from within or by outsiders.

Insurance fraud increases the cost of insurance to society and depletes the insurance pool.

An IPEC-commissioned survey carried out by QED Actuaries and Consultants revealed that the growth in the industry’s claims ratio was to an extent attributable to insurance fraud.

In order to arrest insurance fraud, we endeavour to conduct fit and proper tests on investors, directors and key personnel in the insurance industry while insurance companies should improve their internal process so that they are not easily manipulated.

Insurance companies should also make use of corporate governance guidelines, enforce water tight claim processing and internal control systems as well as upskilling claims handling personnel.

High levels of premium debtors — The economic environment currently obtaining has forced policyholders to enter into arrangements to pay premiums in instalments in the process constraining the insurers’ capacity to settle claims timeously.

Poor corporate governance — Some directors and key personnel have been accused of abusing policyholders’ premiums in the process failing to settle claims.

Such malpractices leave a dent on the whole insurance industry. To address this problem, the Commission will, through the proposed amendments to the Insurance Act, make it mandatory for all insurance companies to publish their financial statements even if they are not listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. This will instill market discipline as stakeholders will be more informed about the companies’ financial status.

Q: What are the difficulties being encountered by players in the pensions industry, and in your view what’s the best solution?

A: Some of the challenges bedevilling the pensions industry are:

High expense ratio for pension funds — Administrative and management fees as well as operating costs are depleting some funds at the expense of fund members with stand-alone, self-administered funds averaging 27 percent as at 31 March 2017, yet internationally, an expense ratio of eight percent or less is the acceptable standard.

To nip this problem in the bud, the Commission initiated Statutory Instrument 80 of 2017, which gives it power to deal with errant trustees of pension funds.

Arrear contributions — Some companies are deducting pension contributions from their employees but do not remit to the pension funds. This exposes these employees when their benefits fall due but there would be no money in the fund for them. In some cases, this is due to the economic hardships being faced by sponsoring employers.

Poor corporate governance — Trustees representing employers normally yield more power than those representing employees. As a result, decisions in the management of the funds are done for the benefit of the employer compared to the employees. The Commission has addressed this through Statutory Instrument 80 of 2017.

Compromised Data integrity — The pensions industry is bedevilled by data integrity challenges and in some cases, this is attributable to overreliance on sponsoring employers for data by pension funds.

Without adequate data, liabilities of pension funds may not be estimated accurately. The Commission is working on legislative reforms, which are meant to prescribe standards on data governance.

Low confidence in the pensions industry owing to the low values from the conversion of the Zimbabwean dollar to the multi-currency system — To restore confidence, IPEC recommended the setting up of a Commission of Inquiry to look into the matter. The findings and recommendations have since been handed over to government.