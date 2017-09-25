Is Zimbabwe financially beyond repair? Ruvheneko and Hon. Chinamasa talk about that

Minister of Finance and Economic dvelopment, Partick Chinamasa, is interviewed on Capitalk FM by Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa.
Source: Is Zimbabwe finacially beyond repair? Ruvheneko and Hon. Chinamasa talk about that – Techzim
Capitalk 100.4FM, a local talk radio station, recently hosted Patrick Chinamasa, the Minister of Finance and Economic development. During the talk show, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, a Zimbabwean radio personality, interviewed the Minister in order to get some answers to the question is Zimbabwe financially beyond repair?
COMMENTS