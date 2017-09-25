Is Zimbabwe financially beyond repair? Ruvheneko and Hon. Chinamasa talk about that

Minister of Finance and Economic dvelopment, Partick Chinamasa, is interviewed on Capitalk FM by Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa.

Capitalk 100.4FM, a local talk radio station, recently hosted Patrick Chinamasa, the Minister of Finance and Economic development. During the talk show, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, a Zimbabwean radio personality, interviewed the Minister in order to get some answers to the question is Zimbabwe financially beyond repair?
The talk show which was aired on Capitalk 100.4FM was also broadcasted as a live video on Facebook. You can listen to the full talk on Capitalk as a audio podcast or visit these three links which have the different Facebook live video broadcasts of the talk: Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3.

