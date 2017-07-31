Source: It’s Game of Thrones at CFI – DailyNews Live

Ndakaziva Majaka 31 July 2017

HARARE – The battle for the throne at CFI Holdings (CFI) has escalated

with market regulator – the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) – claiming it

was unaware that British tycoon, Nicholas Van Hoogstraten’s Messina

Investments qualified to make a mandatory offer to the company’s

minorities.

The bourse’s acting chief executive Martin Matanda last week said despite

an on-going battle to secure controlling stake in the company between

Messina Investments and Stalap Investments (Private) Limited (Stalap) – an

investment vehicle owned by Zimre Holdings (Zimre) where the Rudland

brothers, Hamish and Simon, are major shareholders – the bourse was

unaware that Van Hoogstraten’s family trust had breached 35 percent

shareholding in CFI.

“The investing public is advised that Zimbabwe Stock Exchange has not been

formally advised that Messina, and any other parties it is acting in

concert with, has passed the 35 percent threshold which compels them to

make an offer to the minorities in terms of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

Listing Requirements,” Matanda said.

Earlier last week, Messina Investments dangled a 46 cents per share offer

to CFI’s minorities to counter Stalap’s initial 22 cents per share offer,

in a move that was aimed at luring shareholders to surrender their shares

to the businessman’s investment vehicle.

At the moment Van Hoogstraten’s investment vehicle holds a 42 percent

stake in CFI, making it the largest shareholder while Stalap holds a 41

percent stake in the agro-industrial concern.

The acting ZSE boss said Van Hoogstraten’s offer to minorities was

unsanctioned.

“The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange views the notice by Messina as an

unsanctioned informal offer to minorities and therefore non-compliant with

the ZSE’s Listing Requirements,” he said.

The counter, whose share price has been rebounding in the bidding war,

gained 19,97 percent to close last week at 37,25 cents.

This comes as,Messina company director Maximilian Hamilton last week

Thursday urged shareholders to take up the Messina Investments’ offer.

“We urge all the minority shareholders not to sell their shares but to

support us…

“We will pay 46 cents per share net of dealing costs…

“In any event, the current ZSE market price is considerably higher than

the offer price of 22 cents from Stalap…

“Shareholders resident outside of Zimbabwe may contact us direct or by

email…. as we are able to pay the 46 cents per share net into a bank

account of their choice in US$, Sterling, SA rand or Australian $…,”

said Hamilton.

In the mudsling, Hamilton also accused Stalap of mismanagement at CFI,

questioning a land deal that was conducted between Zimre and the National

Social Security Authority (Nssa).

“Stalap is a consortium between Zimre and the Nssa whose purpose is to

regain control of CFI so that the former plunder, mismanagement and

corruption that was endemic at CFI in the years prior to 2016 can be

abated.

“The fraudulent sale of the Langford Estates land is one example,” he

said, adding that Langford Estate was undervalued at $2,20 per square

metre when the true value was around $6 per square metre.

CFI sold the 834 hectares Langford Estate in 2015 to Fidelity Life

Assurance in a deal worth $18 million; to pay off its debt to local banks.

The battle for the throne began after Stalap acquired an additional 12,93

percent of CFI’s shares overtaking former major shareholder, Van

Hoogstraten’s London-headquartered family trust.

Takeover by the Rudlands followed disposal of 13,6 million CFI shares by

the Nssa as part of efforts to streamline operations at the State-owned

organisation.

However, Van Hoogstraten then managed to overtake Stalap to emerge as

majority shareholder.