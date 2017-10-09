Source: It’s never too late to do right – DailyNews Live

9 October 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe told members of his party’s youth league

on Saturday that they should expect to see Cabinet changes in the coming

days as he seeks to foster a sense of unity of purpose amongst his

wrangling lieutenants.

The current Cabinet probably ranks as the worst since Zanu PF assumed

power more than 37 years ago. Despite being the largest of all previous

Cabinets, the numbers have not translated into anything fruitful for the

generality of Zimbabweans who are living under extremely difficult

conditions.

Effective administrations are usually lean to eliminate bureaucratic sloth

and avoid overlapping functions that create unnecessary confusion in the

execution of government business.

As he restructures his Cabinet, one hopes that Mugabe has learnt that too

many cooks spoil the broth and that he needs to go beyond balancing tribal

and regional interests to get the job done. He must also get rid of the

dead wood that owes its existence in Cabinet to patronage and sickening

bootlicking.

For the past three decades, government has failed dismally to move the

country’s economy forward. Its populist policies have destroyed the

productive sectors of the economy while creating laziness and an unhealthy

appetite for consumptive spending.

There is no better way to illustrate this than taking a look at the

current bloated Cabinet, which is not commensurate with the size of

Zimbabwe’s economy. It comprises 24 ministers, their deputies, permanent

secretaries and directors who earn jaw-dropping salaries and other perks

that include government houses, top-of-the-range vehicles, holiday

allowances, school fees for their children, 24/7 security, among other

featherbeddings.

Most of these ministries are in the social cluster and treasury has to

squeeze the taxpayer to fund them. There are other ministries that should

really operate as departments such as that of Psychomotor. Some of them,

such as the two ministries of education, must be merged.

The ministry of lands should be incorporated into agriculture, while the

ministry of industry and commerce must preside over small to medium size

enterprises. It is also wasteful to separate the ministries of Environment

from that of Tourism and to have Provincial Affairs ministers.

Our fear is, however, that factional considerations might influence the

looming Cabinet reshuffle in order to punish Vice President Emmerson

Mnangagwa’s sympathisers while rewarding hopeless praise-singers, some of

whom cannot even spell their names correctly.

To alleviate the plight of the suffering Zimbabweans, we deserve Cabinet

ministers who work like horses.

It is never too late to do the right thing, Cde president!