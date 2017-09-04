Source: JSC assigns magistrates to preside over political violence cases – DailyNews Live
Bridget Mananavire 4 September 2017
HARARE – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has assigned three
magistrates to deal with politically-motivated violence ahead of the
Harare Municipality by-election.
In a Government Gazette published on Friday, JSC chairperson Luke Malaba
designated Elisha Singano, Victoria Mashamba and Stanford Mambanje in
accordance with the Electoral Act.
“It is hereby notified that the JSC has in terms of sections 133 J(3) of
the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), designated the magistrates…to try
cases of politically-motivated violence and intimidation in Harare
province before, during and after the Harare Municipality ward 46
by-election,” Malaba said in the notice.
The by-election, whose date was not specified, follows the death of
Luckmore Mangawa, who succumbed to meningitis in June this year.
Although confidence has been lost in the Judiciary, which observers accuse
of being partisan and biased towards the ruling Zanu PF, a recent court
judgment sentenced a Zanu PF activist to six years in prison for
perpetrating political violence.
The 35-year-old activist from Epworth – Dunmore Mapfumo – had gone on a
rampage, stabbing people who refused to attend a political gathering in
April this year.
Meanwhile, peace advocacy organisation, Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT), has
recorded 21 cases of intimidation linked to political activities in 14
districts from July 24 to August 18 this year.
Five cases of forced attendance to political gatherings were also
recorded.
“HZT observed that the majority of the human rights cases recorded are
mainly centred on the on-going presidential youth interface rallies, Zanu
PF party restructuring processes and the falsehoods coined around the
Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) process,” the organisation said in a
statement recently.
“Community members are being forced to attend Zanu PF restructuring
meetings whether they support the party or not. Cases of harassment and
intimidation are worrying especially now as the nation heads towards the
2018 plebiscite.
“HZT perceives intimidation as a hindrance to peaceful coexistence and a
stumbling block towards freedom of expression in local communities and
achievement of free, fair, peaceful and credible elections.”
