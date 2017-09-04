Source: JSC assigns magistrates to preside over political violence cases – DailyNews Live

HARARE – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has assigned three

magistrates to deal with politically-motivated violence ahead of the

Harare Municipality by-election.

In a Government Gazette published on Friday, JSC chairperson Luke Malaba

designated Elisha Singano, Victoria Mashamba and Stanford Mambanje in

accordance with the Electoral Act.

“It is hereby notified that the JSC has in terms of sections 133 J(3) of

the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), designated the magistrates…to try

cases of politically-motivated violence and intimidation in Harare

province before, during and after the Harare Municipality ward 46

by-election,” Malaba said in the notice.

The by-election, whose date was not specified, follows the death of

Luckmore Mangawa, who succumbed to meningitis in June this year.

Although confidence has been lost in the Judiciary, which observers accuse

of being partisan and biased towards the ruling Zanu PF, a recent court

judgment sentenced a Zanu PF activist to six years in prison for

perpetrating political violence.

The 35-year-old activist from Epworth – Dunmore Mapfumo – had gone on a

rampage, stabbing people who refused to attend a political gathering in

April this year.

Meanwhile, peace advocacy organisation, Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT), has

recorded 21 cases of intimidation linked to political activities in 14

districts from July 24 to August 18 this year.

Five cases of forced attendance to political gatherings were also

recorded.

“HZT observed that the majority of the human rights cases recorded are

mainly centred on the on-going presidential youth interface rallies, Zanu

PF party restructuring processes and the falsehoods coined around the

Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) process,” the organisation said in a

statement recently.

“Community members are being forced to attend Zanu PF restructuring

meetings whether they support the party or not. Cases of harassment and

intimidation are worrying especially now as the nation heads towards the

2018 plebiscite.

“HZT perceives intimidation as a hindrance to peaceful coexistence and a

stumbling block towards freedom of expression in local communities and

achievement of free, fair, peaceful and credible elections.”