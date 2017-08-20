Source: Judge slams acting prosecutor-general – DailyNews Live

Tendai Kamhungira 19 August 2017

HARARE – High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi has slammed acting

Prosecutor-General (PG) Ray Goba, describing his attempts to have him

recused from handling his predecessor Johannes Tomana’s criminal case as

unbecoming, unprofessional and unethical.

This comes after Goba early this year wrote to Judge President George

Chiweshe, requesting that Chitapi recuse himself from Tomana’s case.

Tomana, who has been sacked from his post as the PG, is facing charges of

criminal abuse of office.

According to the letter referred to in court, Goba claims that Chitapi

cannot handle Tomana’s case because he was once a board member of the

National Prosecuting Authority.

He also accuses the judge of keeping referring to Tomana as the

prosecutor-general, claiming he is the legitimate bearer of that office.

Chitapi subsequently summoned Goba to court to explain his conduct of

citing the judge as a litigant in the application for recusal, but he

failed to come.

In his judgment yesterday, Chitapi said the State failed to justify its

reasons for demanding his recusal.

“I reach the conclusion that the machinations of the acting

prosecutor-general in writing a letter that the judge president interferes

with the independence of the presiding judge, of refusing to appear before

the court to explain his conduct, of citing the judge as a litigant to the

application for recusal and of deposing to an affidavit and alluding to

matters which did not happen in court and distorting facts were

unbecoming, unethical and unprofessional.

“One will be forgiven for holding that the conduct was self-serving as

opposed to pursuing the interest of justice. It was for the above

observation that I prefaced my judgment by describing the conduct of the

acting prosecutor- general as creating a storm in a tea cup and as an

example of much ado about nothing,” Chitapi ruled.

The judge went on to dismiss the application.

“After a careful consideration of the application and submissions by

counsel for both the prosecution and the accused person, I rule that the

State has failed to discharge the onus to establish cognisable grounds for

the judge’s recusal and the application is dismissed,” he ruled.

He, however, said since he had not yet started hearing the case against

Tomana, any judge could be assigned to hear the matter.

“It remains in the court in which it was set down that is Court A and once

reset, any judge presiding in that court can deal with it,” he said.

Emmanuel Mukweva appeared on behalf of Tomana, while Edmore Nyazamba

represented the State.

According to court papers, charges against Tomana emanate from the time

when former Information deputy minister and MP Bright Matonga was still

Zupco’s chief executive officer.

The court heard that in 2004, Matonga was charged with culpable homicide

arising from a traffic accident which resulted in the death of Chipo

Chikowore. When Tomana became the country’s attorney-general, he

reportedly ordered his subordinates to drop the criminal charge against

Matonga, without having sight of the docket and knowledge of circumstances

surrounding the case.

He is further accused of protecting Charles Nherera, another former Zupco

board member, who was also facing charges of contravening the Prevention

of Corruption Act.

According to State papers, Tomana also facilitated the illegal release of

Beauty Basile, an acting medical superintendent who was based at Bindura

General Hospital in 2009.

Basile had been arraigned before the court accused of criminally abusing

her duties and also faced 219 counts of corruption.

Tomana is also accused of assisting the release of Patrick Mavros, an

illegal gold dealer, who was found in possession of 9kg of the precious

mineral.

He was accused of contravening the Gold Trade Act, by operating without a

licence.