Source: Kasukuwere, mayor clash over town clerk – DailyNews Live

Andrew Kunambura 31 October 2017

HARARE – Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni is headed for another showdown

with Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere after he wrote to the

Local Government Board (LGB) protesting against the minister’s decision to

block the appointment of Hatfield MDC legislator Tapiwa Mashakada to the

position of town clerk.

Kasukuwere has said Mashakada was unacceptable as town clerk ostensibly

because he was “a career politician” despite the fact that he came out

tops in interviews for the town clerk job, scoring 1 534 points ahead of

City of Harare’s human capital director Cainos Chingombe who got 1 394

points and Gweru town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza who garnered 1 228

points.

Manyenyeni has written a strong-worded letter to the chairperson of the

LGB, urging it to ignore Kasukuwere’s moves.

“I wish to register my disquiet over pre-emptive remarks by your

appointing authority, the minister of Local Government, Public Works and

National Housing… Kasukuwere which seek to disqualify the leading

aspirant for the post of town clerk of Harare. It is my submission that

your board has been subjected to undue political pressure to eliminate the

top applicant from the post,” reads Manyenyeni’s letter.

“I have studied the interview file and as leader of council, I am

satisfied that the panel has found a competent individual for the

long-delayed turnaround of Harare. We have a duty to evaluate and react to

the impact of the political pressures induced yet again into the final

stages of the recruitment process.

“My council looks forward to restoring the fortunes of the City of Harare

under the leadership of the candidate who has merited the position without

any political discount,” Manyenyeni said.

The mayor confirmed the bonafides of the letter in an interview yesterday.

“I wrote the letter because the minister’s remarks are aimed at

eliminating the candidate, who has merited the job,” he said.

Kasukuwere levelled the same accusations against Manyenyeni.

“I didn’t see the letter but the mayor has this tendency to just speak. He

submitted the list (of the top three applicants) to the LGB and it’s doing

its job, he should not try to cajole it.

“We know what game he is playing but we remain quiet. He must just allow

the board to do its job,” Kasukuwere said yesterday.

This will become the third time Manyenyeni has clashed with Kasukuwere,

after the two went toe-to-toe over the controversial appointment of former

town clerk, James Mushore, who was shown the door well before he started

work after Kasukuwere vetoed the appointment, arguing that it was done

outside legal parameters.

Late last year, Kasukuwere also overturned the decision by Manyenyeni to

suspend the current acting town clerk Josephine Ncube and Chingombe, for

allegedly defying a Cabinet directive to slash their salaries.