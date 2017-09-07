Kasukuwere okays sale of Gweru stands

LOCAL Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere (pictured) has lifted the ban on the sale of residential stands in Gweru’s newly-created Mkoba 21 suburb.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Kasukuwere imposed the ban last year following reports of irregularities in the sale of the stands by council officials.

Mayor Charles Chikozho confirmed yesterday that government had lifted the ban, allowing the city council to dispose of the stands to residents on the city’s waiting list.

“We made an application on June 20 last year to the ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing seeking authority to sell stands in Mkoba 21,” he said.

“The minister (Kasukuwere) has now allowed us to sell the stands and we are now working on modalities to develop the stands.”

Chikozho said the local authority has since procured equipment to service the stands, with a grader already having been delivered.

Recently, council warned members of the public against buying stands from a private developer, Just Home Properties, which they accused of selling stands without the approval of the local authority.

Council has since sued the company at the Bulawayo High Court.

The cash-strapped local authority unveiled 6 733 stands in Mkoba 21 to potential buyers in 2015, but has been struggling to service the land.

