Kenyatta re-elected in disputed poll

NAIROBI – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been declared winner of a controversial re-run of the presidential election.

Odinga boycotted the re-run because he said that no reforms had been made to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after the Supreme Court found irregularities and illegalities in the original poll.

Mr Kenyatta, who is now set to serve a second term, said if the new results were challenged in the courts he would accept the outcome.

“Those who are going to ask me: ‘Are you going to engage in dialogue?’…Let them [the opposition] first and foremost exhaust all their constitutional options,” he said.

Appealing for calm he said “your neighbour will remain your neighbour despite the political outcomes”.

About 50 people are reported to have died in violence since Mr Kenyatta was declared the winner of August’s election.

News of his victory in the re-run triggered minor skirmishes on Monday between police and a handful of Mr Odinga’s supporters in opposition strongholds.

Mr Odinga had wanted the repeat ballot to be held at a later date, but a bid to delay the election re-run fell apart after only two of seven Supreme Court judges attended a hearing last week.