Source: LATEST: President officially opens WHO meeting | The Herald August 28, 2017

Paidamoyo Chipunza in VICTORIA FALLS

President Robert Mugabe today officially opened the 67th edition for the annual World Health Organisation’s regional committee meeting taking place in Victoria Falls.

Officially opening the event, President Mugabe urged the 47 participating member countries to relate all their deliberations and decisions to the ordinary people whom he said had entrusted their health in these leaders.

President Mugabe also called on African Governments to join hands in finding solutions to the continent’s common and emerging health challenges.

He bemoaned inadequate financing for health sector attributing Governments’ failure to honour this commitment to competing priorities.

Details to follow…