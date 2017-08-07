Source: LATEST: President, Rouhani in talks | Herald (Top Stories)

Mabasa Sasa in TEHRAN, Iran

President Mugabe is meeting his Iranian counterpart, President Hassan Rouhani, in Tehran to discuss matters of mutual concern.

The closed-door talks began mid-morning local time, and at the time of writing the two leaders were still engaging each other.

The meeting was initially scheduled to be held yesterday, a day after President Mugabe joined other world leaders and/or their representatives from at least 100 countries to witness Mr Rouhani’s inauguration for a second term as Iran’s President on Saturday.

The anticipation ahead of the ongoing engagement is that Zimbabwe and Iran will discuss how best they can advance the already strong political and cultural ties between the two countries so that they extend more fully into the realm of the economy.

Zimbabwe and Iran have been working on growing co-operation in the areas of agri-related technologies, textiles, SMEs and ICTs.

Co-operation is largely guided by the Zimbabwe-Iran Joint Commission, and has included availing of scholarships for Zimbabweans to study in Iran.