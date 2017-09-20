Source: LATEST: Prof Moyo arrest challenge dismissed | Herald (Top Stories)

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter

The Constitutional Court has dismissed an arrest challenge by Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, a development that will see the politician being prosecuted for allegedly swindling the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund of $500 000.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba ruled that the lawfulness of arrest can properly be challenged before a magistrate.

The court also found nothing wrong in the minister being arrested by a police sergeant who was on secondment at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

More details to follow….