LATEST: Prof Moyo arrest challenge dismissed

Daniel Nemukuyu Senior Court Reporter

The Constitutional Court has dismissed an arrest challenge by Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, a development that will see the politician being prosecuted for allegedly swindling the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund of $500 000.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba ruled that the lawfulness of arrest can properly be challenged before a magistrate.

The court also found nothing wrong in the minister being arrested by a police sergeant who was on secondment at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

More details to follow….

